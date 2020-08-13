172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|westbridge-capital-buys-1-41-stake-in-interglobe-aviation-for-rs-559-crore-5693681.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Westbridge Capital buys 1.41% stake in InterGlobe Aviation for Rs 559 crore

IGA's shares closed at Rs 1,034.65 on the BSE on August 12, 10.06 percent higher than the previous close.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private equity firm Westbridge on August 12 purchased a 1.41 percent stake in IndiGo operator InterGlobe Aviation (IGA) for nearly Rs 559 crore.

Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings, a unit of Westbridge Capital, bought 5,434,527 shares from Kotak Mahindra (International) for Rs 1,028 per share, according to block deal data available on the BSE website.

IGA's shares closed at Rs 1,034.65 on the BSE on August 12, 10.06 percent higher than the previous day's close. The stock has fallen around 22 percent since the start of 2020.

Close

Also read: IndiGo operator InterGlobe reports Rs 2,844.3 crore loss in Q1

On August 10, IGA announced its plan to raise Rs 4,000 crore ($533.70 million) through a qualified institutional placement.

The company on July 29 reported a net loss of Rs 2,844.3 crore for the first quarter of FY21.  It had reported a net profit of Rs 1,203.1 crore during the same period last year.

"Closure of scheduled operations till May 24, 2020 and lower capacity deployment thereafter on account of COVID-19, significantly impacted the quarterly results," the company said in a statement.
First Published on Aug 13, 2020 09:06 am

tags #IndiGo #Interglobe Aviation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.