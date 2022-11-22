 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

West coast 60 mtpa-mega refinery to be set up in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri

Rachita Prasad
Nov 22, 2022 / 08:27 PM IST

Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant said that the government has so far acquired 2,900 acres of the total 6,200 acres required for the mega refinery-cum-petrochemicals complex project which was first announced in 2015.

Representative image Petrochemicals Refinery

India’s planned west coast mega refinery, which has been delayed and marred by controversies, may finally see the light of day as the Maharashtra government has started acquiring land in Barsu village in Ratnagiri district for the project.

Uday Samant, minister for industries, the government of Maharashtra, told reporters on Nov 22 that the government has support, especially from Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray member of the legislative assembly from the region Rajan Salvi, for the project. Samant said that they have managed to acquire 2,900 acres of the total 6,200 acres required for the mega refinery-cum-petrochemicals complex project which was first announced in 2015.

India had planned to set up a $50 billion mega refinery on the west coast but the project didn't take off despite backing from state-run oil companies and investment commitment from the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). The project has been stalled since 2018 due to disputes over land acquisition.

Samant said, speaking in Marathi, “We will go ahead with the refinery without putting pressure on anyone and after taking farmers into confidence.”

The central government has been keen on reviving the plan to set up a mega refinery on the coast of Maharashtra with a capacity of 60 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

Earlier in September, Hardeep Singh Puri, minister of petroleum and natural gas, and housing and urban affairs, had said that the government had “reasonable confidence” that the project will now take off given the support shown by the state government.
Story so far