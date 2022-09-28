English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    West Bengal govt extends rebate on stamp duty till March 2023

    The decision was welcomed by the industry as a puja gift.

    September 28, 2022 / 08:49 PM IST
    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee files nomination for by-polls to Bhabhanipur seat (Image: ANI)

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee files nomination for by-polls to Bhabhanipur seat (Image: ANI)

    In an attempt to retain buoyancy in real estate, the West Bengal government has extended the rebate on stamp duty and circle rate till March 2023, an official said on Wednesday. The decision was welcomed by the industry as a puja gift.

    The West Bengal government is providing a 2 per cent reduction in stamp duty and a 10 per cent rebate in circle rate since 2021, a step taken to bring traction in the pandemic-hit economy. The decision by the West Bengal government to extend the rebate in stamp duty and circle rate is a coveted Durga Puja gift. Such breathers will also accelerate sales in the real estate sector, Credai West Bengal President Sushil Mohta said. The decision by the West Bengal government to extend the rebate in stamp duty and circle rate is a coveted Durga Puja gift.

    The state government has earlier extended the rebate twice since introduced last year. This would help prospective home buyers take decisions, Mohta said.

    "We also request the government to reduce the circle rates, particularly for land in suburbs, Salt Lake (IT hub) Sector V. We also urge the government to permanently reduce stamp duty on constructed properties by 2 per cent," he said.
    Tags: #Bengal #govt #stamp duty
    first published: Sep 28, 2022 08:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.