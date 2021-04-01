West Bengal Election 2021 | Prashant Kishor's I-PAC accuses BJP of using fake survey

Image: Twitter/@IndianPAC

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) has accused the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of putting out a fake survey in the name of the consultancy firm that claims Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is losing from Nandigram.

It has been done to keep the morale of their workers up, I-PAC said on March 31, the eve of the second round of polling in which Banerjee's Nandigram is one of the 30 constituencies going to the polls. Kishor has been roped by Banerjee to draw up poll strategy for her Trianmool Congress.



“Facing imminent defeat, @BJP4Bengal has now gone down to the level of using FAKE surveys in the name of I-PAC to keep the morale of their workers up!! P.S: In I-PAC, no one uses desktops so at-least be smart in your effort to create fake survey / reports! (sic),” tweeted I-PAC on March 31.

The fake survey went viral on social media, showing Banerjee losing from the Nandigram seat in which she is up against her former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari.

The Trinamool Congress has also reacted to the fake I-PAC survey, saying it has “zero credibility just like the BJP leaders and their promises.”

“BJP IS LOSING BIG IN NANDIGRAM! Anticipating a huge loss, @BJP4Bengal has resorted to doing what it does best- SPREAD FAKE NEWS! This document is fake & has ZERO credibility, just like BJP’s leaders & promises! Circulating such fake reports won’t work!” TMC had tweeted on March 29.



Nandigram has a special place in Bengal's poll history. The agrarian constituency in the Purba Medinipur district was pivotal in uprooting the mighty Left as Banerjee in 2007 spearheaded a stir against acquiring farmland for Tata Group's Nano factor. Banerjee went on score a famous win in 2011, ending more than 30-year rule of the Left in the state. She is seeking a third term in a row but has switched from her Bhowanipur seat in Kolkata to Nandigram, considered a stronghold of Adhikari.