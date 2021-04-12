MC Insider: West Bengal election chatter, insider trading buzz, deal rumours, conglomerate cleaning up assets and more

MUM’S THE WORD FOR DIDI

In the high-pitched West Bengal assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress have followed entirely different media outreach strategies. While BJP’s top leaders such as Amit Shah and JP Nadda as well as middle-rung leaders have freely offered themselves for interviews during the campaign, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has chosen to shun the media and has not given any interview since the election campaign started. Journalists have also found it difficult to interview any senior TMC leader, except Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien who is said to control the media outreach of the party. Intriguingly, the party’s hired strategist Prashant Kishor has taken the mantle to give media interviews by the dozen and has landed himself in controversies as a result. Some in the TMC, who felt slighted by Kishor’s access to the chief minister, now question if it was the right strategy for Kishor to speak so frequently on behalf of the party in the middle of the election. One even chuckled why Kishor wears the same set of clothes in recent interviews — a black polo t-shirt and a pair of blue jeans!

