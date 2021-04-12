English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power

MC Insider: West Bengal election chatter, insider trading buzz, deal rumours, conglomerate cleaning up assets and more

Last Updated: April 12, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST

MUM’S THE WORD FOR DIDI

MUM’S THE WORD FOR DIDI

In the high-pitched West Bengal assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress have followed entirely different media outreach strategies. While BJP’s top leaders such as Amit Shah and JP Nadda as well as middle-rung leaders have freely offered themselves for interviews during the campaign, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has chosen to shun the media and has not given any interview since the election campaign started. Journalists have also found it difficult to interview any senior TMC leader, except Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien who is said to control the media outreach of the party. Intriguingly, the party’s hired strategist Prashant Kishor has taken the mantle to give media interviews by the dozen and has landed himself in controversies as a result. Some in the TMC, who felt slighted by Kishor’s access to the chief minister, now question if it was the right strategy for Kishor to speak so frequently on behalf of the party in the middle of the election. One even chuckled why Kishor wears the same set of clothes in recent interviews — a black polo t-shirt and a pair of blue jeans!

ALL ABOUT TIMING

ALL ABOUT TIMING

It’s not just political parties which are waiting with bated breath for the outcome of the West Bengal elections. Our sleuths from East India tell us that one diversified conglomerate based in the region is keeping its cards close to its chest and is holding onto significant corporate announcements pending the poll results. Expect some news from its power arm is the buzz. Hmm… we shall be waiting!

DON’T ASK… DON’T TELL

DON’T ASK… DON’T TELL

A key executive associated with a financial services firm who is now facing a probe by the market regulator for alleged insider trading is worried about the bad press he is getting of late on the alleged transactions. The executive fears that press reports about the alleged wrongful transactions could adversely influence the regulator's decision. Well, what to do then? Manage public perception! We hear that the executive has now got an influential PR consultant on board to handle the media coverage till the time SEBI finishes its probe. Will the plan work?

‘ENTERPRISING’ DEALMAKERS

‘ENTERPRISING’ DEALMAKERS

A year back, IT research firm Gartner had said, “Almost all of the market segments with enterprise software are being driven by the adoption of software as a service (SaaS).” Circa 2021 and enterprise tech startups are one of the hottest segments and SaaS deals are in vogue. We hear that a small i-banking team at one of the leading advisory firms has struck a purple path during the lockdown and sealed as many as 7-8 back-to-back deals in this booming space, not to mention raking in big moolah as fees. Well, we say more power to them!

CLEANING UP THE CLOSET

CLEANING UP THE CLOSET

In a bid to clean up its balance sheet, a conglomerate is mulling the sale of its non-core assets and plans to pay up the promoters’ debt with the proceeds. Sensing the ‘clean-up act’, we hear a clutch of smart HNI investors have purchased a minority stake recently giving much needed liquidity to the promoters. Keep an eye out for M&A action in this group, which may also sell a port asset to a rival conglomerate.

TIME FOR SAYONARA

TIME FOR SAYONARA

Buzz is that a top MNC which shares its name with an NBA legend is looking to cash out and sell the residual stake it holds in the Indian partner. Meanwhile, the Indian partner is looking to make the most of the EV wave as the industry prepares for a tectonic shift and demand trudges back to normalcy in other segments. ESG is the name of the game whether you like it or not and many firms are playing ball and looking for clean, sustainable solutions.

WOOING THE ESTRANGED

WOOING THE ESTRANGED

When a corporate works hard and gets a once miffed client back on its roster, well that’s surely a reason to pop the bubbly. Buzz on the street is that post re-negotiations, both these parties, one belonging to a Mumbai-based conglomerate and the other an overseas retailer, have buried the hatchet. Peace is the word!

DEAL WITH IT!

DEAL WITH IT!

As Indian IT firms gear up to announce their full year results post the pandemic starting this week, it would seem that large deals are still the order of day. According to a senior executive from a top IT services provider, the company signed a multi-million and multi-year deal with a large insurance firm in the last quarter. That’s not all. The company is apparently working on what the executive termed as the "mother deal" with one of its largest banking clients, where it is looking to get an even larger pie of the digitisation deal it had signed earlier. Its competitors are not too far behind though. Undoubtedly, IT firms are surely making the best of the pandemic.

PANDEMIC MARKETING

PANDEMIC MARKETING

With the second wave of COVID-19 scaling new peaks on a daily basis, many patients and some with suspected symptoms are relying on prescriptions shared on WhatsApp, instead of approaching doctors. Most of these drugs are freely available over-the-counter, including antibiotics that are not supposed to be sold without a valid prescription. A little birdie told Moneycontrol that some pharma companies are taking advantage of this situation by pushing their brands. This reporter saw one such WhatsApp forward prescription with 13 medications, that includes two antibiotics, an assortment of vitamin brands, heartburn, blood thinner and anti-inflammatory medication. This prescription doesn't have the doctor's name on it and one can suspect who is the original source!

PICKING THE RIGHT FUEL

PICKING THE RIGHT FUEL

The auto industry seems to have differing views on this contentious topic. Petrol is the way forward and that is reinforced by the action taken by one section of automakers as many have given up diesel. The MD of a European car brand is confident that diesel will need to be abandoned in two years if carmakers have to meet the upcoming CAFE and RDE emission norms. The price differential between petrol and diesel will hit unsustainable levels after the new norms are adopted. These norms which come into play from 2022 are the last nail in the coffin for diesels, his group feels. The norms state that cars will have to become 30% more fuel efficient than today. On the other hand, a leading carmaker whose 40% sales presently come from diesel variants is also confident of meeting the norms and making the models survive as well. With the future betting big on SUVs, the survival of diesel becomes paramount as SUV owners still prefer diesels on heavy machines.

Note to the Readers : Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.

tags #Business #Companies #MC Insider

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.