 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Welspun One to develop two warehousing projects in Tamil Nadu with investment of Rs 700 crore

PTI
Apr 25, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

This is part of the WOLP initial pact signed with the Tamil Nadu government last November to invest around Rs 2,500 crore in the state over a period of five years.

Welspun One to develop two warehousing projects in Tamil Nadu with investment of Rs 700 crore

Integrated fund and development management platform Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP) will develop two warehousing projects in Tamil Nadu with an investment of Rs 700 crore in joint venture with the GRT Group, the company said on Tuesday.

This is part of the WOLP initial pact signed with the Tamil Nadu government last November to invest around Rs 2,500 crore in the state over a period of five years.

Each park is spread across around 60 acres of land with a development potential of around 1.3-million sq ft of space, it said.

Tamil Nadu-based diversified GRT Group has businesses across verticals such as jewellery, hospitality, warehousing, renewable power, education, NBFC, among others.