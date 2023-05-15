Welspun One Logistics Parks raises Rs 500 crore AIF from HNIs, domestic investors

WOLP Fund 2 was launched in March 2023 and aims to raise Rs 2,000 crore, including a greenshoe option of Rs 1,000 crore.

Mumbai-based Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP) has concluded its second Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), WOLP Fund 2, raising Rs 500 crore from domestic high net-worth and family office investors within eight weeks, the company said.

Along with project-level debt, the fund will invest in projects that entail an outlay of over Rs 6,000 crore.

The fund will add 10-12 million square feet of new projects to this footprint, taking Welspun One’s total portfolio to 16-18 million square feet over the next four to five years.

The AIF is the successor to WOLP Fund 1, introduced in early 2021, which has since been fully committed across a portfolio of six projects pan-India aggregating to 6.5 million square feet of grade A warehousing and industrial space.

Welspun One is committed to providing India with best-in-class warehousing and industrial real estate to realise the government's vision under the National Logistics Policy of reducing logistics cost as a percentage of GDP to globally competitive levels, Welspun Group Chairman Balkrishan Goenka said.

Anshul Singhal, managing director, WOLP, added, “We are pleased to witness an exceptional investor response, as the first round of WOLP Fund 2 successfully closed at Rs 500 crore within a remarkable eight-week timeframe, which is a record of sorts in the alternative investments space. This achievement not only exemplifies the high level of trust and confidence that investors have bestowed upon WOLP but also the increasing depth of capital available from domestic investors who are willing to back new-age ideas and infrastructure, which is very heartening."