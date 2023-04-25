Welspun One Logistics Parks partners GRT Group, to invest Rs 700 crore for developing two warehousing projects near Chennai

Mumbai-based Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP), an integrated fund and development warehousing platform, on April 25, announced a partnership with jewellery maker GRT Group to invest Rs 700 crore in developing two Grade-A warehousing projects near Chennai.

Project details

Each park is spread across 60 acres of land with a development potential of 1.3 million square feet, the company said in a statement.

The first project is being developed through a 50:50 joint venture between GRT Group and WOLP; it also marks the final investment of WOLP Fund 1 and results in the full commitment of the fund corpus of Rs 500 crore. The second project is being developed by WOLP for GRT Group under a “development management” agreement, according to a WOLP statement.

Mehul R Thakkar