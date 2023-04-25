 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Welspun One Logistics Parks partners GRT Group, to invest Rs 700 crore for developing two warehousing projects near Chennai

Mehul R Thakkar
Apr 25, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

The projects are being undertaken as part of the memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu government to invest Rs 2,500 crore in the state over five years.

WOLP said that both the projects with GRT Group will entail a direct investment of Rs 700 crore and generate 3,000 jobs during the development phase and are strategically located on National Highway 16 – an integral part of the East Coast Economic Corridor (ECEC).

Mumbai-based Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP), an integrated fund and development warehousing platform, on April 25, announced a partnership with jewellery maker GRT Group to invest Rs 700 crore in developing two Grade-A warehousing projects near Chennai.

Project details

Each park is spread across 60 acres of land with a development potential of 1.3 million square feet, the company said in a statement.

The first project is being developed through a 50:50 joint venture between GRT Group and WOLP; it also marks the final investment of WOLP Fund 1 and results in the full commitment of the fund corpus of Rs 500 crore. The second project is being developed by WOLP for GRT Group under a “development management” agreement, according to a WOLP statement.