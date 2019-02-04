Welspun India Q3 PAT down by 39.2% at Rs 47.1 crore

Welspun India (WIL), part of the USD 2.3 billion Welspun Group said its profit after tax (PAT) after minority interest and exceptionals declined by 39.2 per cent during the third quarter of this financial year to Rs 47.1 crore compared to the same period last year.

WIL's PAT stood at Rs 77.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY18, the company said in a release here.

The total income of the company grew by 17. 2 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 1,657.4 crore compared to Rs 1,414.3 crore in the same period of FY18.

"We continue to maintain our focus on the domestic market and building a strong business to consumer (B2C) presence. Our new initiatives such as flooring solutions, advanced textiles, e-commerce and hospitality are contributing towards sustainable growth," Welspun Group Chairman B K Goenka said.