App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 11:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Welspun India MD Rajesh Mandawewala snaps up Rs 150 cr flat in central Mumbai tower

The 20,989 sqft apartment is part of 25 South, an upcoming luxury residential project at Prabhadevi being jointly developed by the Wadhwa Group and Hubtown and comprises three towers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

In a big ticket size deal, Welspun India managing director Rajesh Mandawewala has bought a three-floor sea-facing apartment in an upcoming project of real estate developer Wadhwa Group for an agreement value of Rs 127 crore.

The 20,989 sqft apartment is part of 25 South, an upcoming luxury residential project at Prabhadevi being jointly developed by the Wadhwa Group and Hubtown and comprises three towers.

According to persons close to the development, the agreement value is Rs 127 crore, while the deal size would come up to Rs 150 crore after including GST and stamp duty.

The top three floors 45, 46 and 47 which Mandawewala bought are in the recently launched South Tower and possession will be given by 2023 as per RERA, a person close to the development said.

related news

While Mandawewala was unavailable for comment, when contacted, the Wadhwa Group refused to comment.

The project is being developed on Hindustan Mill Lands earlier owned by DLF and Hubtown. However, later Wadhwa replaced DLF and joined Hubtown to develop the 5 acre plot.

Hubtown (earlier known as Ackruti City) and DLF had jointly bought the Hindustan Mill land in 2007 for Rs 350 crore.

In 2009, Siva Group C Sivasankaran had bought 50 percent in the mill land from DLF for over Rs 300 crore.

In 2012, Sivasankaran sold his stake to financial investor Red Fort. Later, Wadhwa entered into a deal with Hubtown to develop the project.
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 11:52 am

tags #Business #Companies #mumbai Tower #Welspun India

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.