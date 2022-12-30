Welspun Ent announces Rs 235 crore buyback at Rs 200 apiece, special dividend of Rs 7.5/share

Representative image

Welspun Enterprises Ltd on December 30 announced a share buyback plan of Rs 235 crore, at a price of Rs 200 apiece, along with the rollout of a special dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share.

"The company will undertake buyback of 1,17,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at the buyback price of Rs 200 per equity share, for an aggregate amount of Rs 235 crore," a regulatory filing stated.

The buyback size represents 14.22 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital and 15.74 percent of free reserves (including securities premium), it added.

The company's board of directors has convened an extraordinary general meeting (EOGM) on January 24 for obtaining shareholders' approval for the buyback.

The company, which is the holding entity of construction major Welspun Group, also said that its board has approved the payout of a "one-time special dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share".

The dividend will be rolled out on shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, at the rate of 75 percent for the financial year 2022-23, the exchange filing noted.

The dividend will be paid to the shareholders who are holding equity shares of the company on the record date, which was stated as "January 11, 2023". It will be paid on or after January 20, 2023, Welspun further said.

Following the announcement, Welspun's shares bounced back in the stock market, and peaked at around Rs 172 apiece at the BSE, after falling to Rs 164 during the early trading hours.

Welspun, in its regulatory filing, also stated that the promoters and promoter group of the company have "expressed their intention to tender up to a maximum of 53,50,000 equity shares out of the 8,06,25,603 equity shares held by them". This amounts to 53.76 percent of the equity share capital of the company.