App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 10:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Welspun Corp to buy back 2.88 cr shares for Rs 390 cr

The company will buy back up to 28,888,888 equity shares. The committee has fixed July 5 as the 'record date' to determine the company's equity shareholders who would be eligible to participate in the buyback, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Welspun Corp said June 24 that the company will buy back 2.8 crore shares for Rs 390 crore, at a price of Rs 135 apiece. "The buyback committee at its meeting held June 24 (Monday) has fixed the buyback size of Rs 390 crore at a buyback price of Rs 135 per share," according to a BSE filing.

The company will buy back up to 28,888,888 equity shares. The committee has fixed July 5 as the "record date" to determine the company's equity shareholders who would be eligible to participate in the buyback, it added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 10:00 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Welspun Corp

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.