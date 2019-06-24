Welspun Corp to buy back 2.88 cr shares for Rs 390 cr

The company will buy back up to 28,888,888 equity shares. The committee has fixed July 5 as the 'record date' to determine the company's equity shareholders who would be eligible to participate in the buyback, it added.
Welspun Corp said June 24 that the company will buy back 2.8 crore shares for Rs 390 crore, at a price of Rs 135 apiece. "The buyback committee at its meeting held June 24 (Monday) has fixed the buyback size of Rs 390 crore at a buyback price of Rs 135 per share," according to a BSE filing.The company will buy back up to 28,888,888 equity shares. The committee has fixed July 5 as the "record date" to determine the company's equity shareholders who would be eligible to participate in the buyback, it added.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 10:00 pm