Welsh Rugby Union CEO quits amid discrimination allegations

Associated Press
Jan 29, 2023 / 11:32 PM IST

Steve Phillips had resisted calls for his resignation, which came after a documentary aired allegations of misogyny, sexism, racism and homophobia at the governing body in Wales.

The chief executive of the Welsh Rugby Union quit Sunday amid allegations of a toxic culture at the organization.

Former Olympic hurdler and Wales winger Nigel Walker has moved up from the unions performance director to take the acting CEO position with immediate effect, and warned of an existential crisis for Welsh rugby.

A number of former WRU employees took part in an investigation by BBC Wales  which was screened Monday  containing accusations about their time at the organization.