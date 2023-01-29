English
    Welsh Rugby Union CEO quits amid discrimination allegations

    Steve Phillips had resisted calls for his resignation, which came after a documentary aired allegations of misogyny, sexism, racism and homophobia at the governing body in Wales.

    Associated Press
    January 29, 2023 / 11:32 PM IST

    The chief executive of the Welsh Rugby Union quit Sunday amid allegations of a toxic culture at the organization.

    Steve Phillips had resisted calls for his resignation, which came after a documentary aired allegations of misogyny, sexism, racism and homophobia at the governing body in Wales.

    Former Olympic hurdler and Wales winger Nigel Walker has moved up from the unions performance director to take the acting CEO position with immediate effect, and warned of an existential crisis for Welsh rugby.

    A number of former WRU employees took part in an investigation by BBC Wales  which was screened Monday  containing accusations about their time at the organization.