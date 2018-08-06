App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Major US financial services firm says hundreds lost homes due to 'calculation error'

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Global financial services company Wells Fargo has admitted this week that around 400 people lost their homes due to a "calculation error" which denied them mortgage modifications.

According to a report in CNN Money, the mistake in a mortgage-modification tool led to about 625 customers either being denied a loan modification or not receiving offers when they would have qualified.

This eventually resulted in about 400 customers losing their homes to foreclosure.

Following the revelation, Wells Fargo apologised and said that it has set aside USD 8 million to compensate affected customers. This roughly equates to each customer receiving USD 20,000 from the bank.

The glitch which stemmed in April 2010, existed undetected in the tool until it was fixed in October 2015.

According to the statement by Wells Fargo, the mistake in the mortgage-modification tool incorrectly factored lawyers’ fees into the formula that has been put forth by the government to calculate whether a homeowner would qualify for a federally-backed program such as the Home Affordable Modification Program (HAMP).

According to a spokesperson of the embattled bank, which has been mired in a series of scandals in recent years, there is no clear correlation modification, denials and foreclosures. None the less, customers of the bank lost their homes and the bank is ready to take the responsibility for it.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 10:21 am

tags #Business #Home Loans #Wells Fargo #world

