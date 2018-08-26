App
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2018 10:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

WelcomHeritage Hotels to add 10 properties by 2019-end

WelcomHeritage Hotels, a joint venture of ITC and Jodhana Heritage Resorts, is looking to add 10 hotels across the country by 2019-end, a top company official said. The company currently has 36 operational hotels and resorts across the country.

"We will be adding 10 more hotels and resorts across the country by end of 2019 as part of our expansion plans going forward," WelcomHeritage Hotels Chief Executive Officer Sunil Gupta told PTI.

Out of these, five properties are in project stage that are in various stages of development and renovation, he added.

When asked about the business model the company follows, Gupta said, "We follow the franchise model. We also advise the properties that are under development on architectural aspects and interiors and other details."

The company supports hotels under its brand with marketing and also helps them with quality standards and training, he added.

On being asked about the investment to be made in the expansion, Gupta said, "As a franchise company, our investments are mainly on the technology and on the marketing and distribution."

Going forward, domestic travellers will be providing the big boost to heritage tourism in the country along with inbound tourists, he added.
First Published on Aug 26, 2018 10:14 am

#Business #Companies #ITC #Jodhana Heritage Resorts #WelcomHeritage Hotels

