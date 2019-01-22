App
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 01:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

WEF summit: Industry 4.0 presents huge opportunities for India, says DIPP Secy

Speaking at a session on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion Secretary Ramesh Abhishek said efforts are being made at the central and state government level to provide necessary policy enablers.

India has a huge opportunity in the form of Industry 4.0 or the fourth industrial revolution but the country needs to adopt new technologies and provide a facilitative policy framework on a fast-track basis, a senior government official said on January 22.

Speaking at a session on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP)Secretary Ramesh Abhishek said efforts are being made at the central and state government level to provide necessary policy enablers.

He said the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have the biggest opportunity to leapfrog to the next technology and benefits can be huge for them.

Abhishek was speaking at a breakfast session on 'Shaping India's future with Industry 4.0', jointly organised by global consultancy giant Deloitte and industry body CII.

At the same session, Deloitte global CEO Punit Renjen said India has a great potential and its businesses are all geared for the the Industry 4.0.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 01:29 pm

