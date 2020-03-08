Weekly Wrap: What has COVID-19 outbreak done to tech firms?

Tech companies had a tough first week in March 2020 as the industry continued to grapple with coronavirus woes.

It has raised a lot of questions about the preparedness of these firms and has made them rethink the way they work.

The change kicked off with the cancellation of Mobile World Congress, an annual trade show dedicated to mobile telecommunication industry, that was supposed to happen in Barcelona, Spain between February 24 and 27.

Apple's manufacturing partner Foxconn had shut down its operations in Wuhan. Other companies had suspended travel to China and those who had recently travelled to the region were asked to remain in home isolation for 14 days. During the IT industry’s annual summit NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum last month, IT executives raised concerns about the growing epidemic.

“Till now, we don’t see much of an impact. But if it continues for another couple of weeks, I think we might be in trouble. It is going to take some time to assess the impact though,” said one of the executives.

Analysts pointed out that the longer the factories are shut, the higher the impact it would be on the tech supply chain that is dependent on China for manufacturing.

In the last two weeks, coronavirus has spread across 80 countries with 95,000 confirmed cases. India has close to 30 confirmed cases.

Manufacturing

According to cnet.com, Microsoft and Apple had already warned investors that the companies are likely to miss their revenue targets due to the virus outbreak. Both companies have manufacturing base in China for production of iPhones and Surface products.

This calls for geographical diversification of manufacturing apart from China more than ever.

Deal closures

The virus has spread across the world, overseas travel bans are in place to China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, Iran and Italy. Companies have asked employs to suspend any unnecessary travel overseas affecting business prospects.

None of the companies has put in place a mechanism to handle such scenarios. "In our defence, we have not seen a health disaster at this size and scale. So we cannot account for everything," pointed an executive.

This is a problem as well. Overseas travel is necessary for sales activity and deal closures for the next quarter. Hence, the ban will have a direct impact on the deal pipeline for tech firms.

Sure, video conferencing or local personnel could take that forward.

“But it does not always work that way,” explained a mid-level executive in an IT firm. “While the onsite personnel can close the deal, there are details that have to be addressed such as onsite-offshore mix, which only the person handling project offshore will know better,” he added.

Most executives concurred they are in for deal deferrals. Of course, Business Continuity Plans have been rolled out to ensure that operations continue with a significant portion of employees working from home (WFH).

Innovation

All this has prompted tech firms to think beyond office spaces and WFH for selected personnel. In some cases, some of them have used the opportunity to innovate.

For instance, Chennai-based tech firm Zoho has launched a suite of remote working tools. According to a Sridhar Vembu in a tweet said, “The suite of products for communication and collaboration to enable remote work. This launch process happened with most of us working remotely.”

Few days before, Sundar Pichai, CEO, Alphabet Inc, the holding company of Google said that the company is launching free trials of its enterprise G-Suite that has conferencing tools till July 2020.