Weekly wrap: Global indices end on negative note; US markets fall 1-3%

February 2, 2018: Benchmark indices witnessed the steepest single-day fall in more than a year on Friday as stricter tax rules for stock investments and the easing of fiscal deficit targets unnerved investors. The Sensex plunged about 840 points, or 2.3 percent to close at 35,06.

Indian benchmark index Nifty closed at 10,458 after making a high of 10,526. FIIs have sell positions of 180693 contracts till March 1, 2018 and for current expiry. This suggests caution in markets for a fresh buy and we may also see profit booking in coming week.

The dollar rupee is trading above 2 months of 64.69 and currently trading at 65.07 which suggests weakening of stock market, if currency continues its fleet, according to a report by research firm Dynamic Levels.

Small cap index closed at 8340 after making a low of 8255. Most of the sectors were down this week. Banks - private and PSU were down by 2 percent.

US 10-year Treasury bond has given a breakout of its recent lows of 120.03 raising concern in equity markets. If the bond price falls further, we might see pressure in the stock market, it said.

The S&P 500 ended higher on Friday, but major indexes posted their worst week of losses since early February after President Trump’s threat to impose import tariffs on steel and aluminum rattled investors.

For the week, the S&P 500 dropped 2 percent, while the Dow was down 3 percent and the Nasdaq fell 1 percent.

Meanwhile, stocks in Europe finished Friday's session sharply lower after President Donald Trump announced upcoming tariffs on steel and aluminum, raising fears of a potential trade war.

European stocks ended the week lower amid subdued trading volumes, lackluster economic news, and fears about a brewing trade war following President Donald Trump’s announcement of tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The pan-European STOXX 600 and the German DAX 30 fell just over 2 percent. The FTSE 100 fared slightly better but declined just over 1 percent.

The Japanese stock market benchmarks recorded negative close for the week. The Nikkei ended the week at 21,181.64, a loss of 3.25 percent against the week earlier. The large-cap TOPIX Index fell 2.96 percent for the week and declined 6.01 percent YTD.