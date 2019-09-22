Weekly wrap: Banks need to take larger haircuts for governance failure in NBFCs; no relief on external benchmarking

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government had a series of announcements for lenders this week, as part of the measures to boost credit growth and ensure lower interest rates for borrowers.

However, in order to deal with the bad loan mess in the non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), the regulator made it clear that banks need to take a balanced view where problems have originated due to business as well as governance failures. They may have to take a larger haircut in cases where it was the latter. Also, with less than 10 days left for the external benchmarking norm to kick in, there seems to be no respite for banks on the horizon. They will have to comply even if they're not prepared to manage the liabilities.

There is a need to find a market-linked mechanism to resolve the issues of the non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), and lenders need to take a larger haircut if there were governance lapses, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on September 19.

External benchmarking: No extension in deadline, teaser loans not welcome

RBI is in no mood to negotiate an extension of the deadline to comply with external benchmarking of floating rate loans, a senior official said.

SBI wants to bring back teaser loans, but will it get RBI nod?

The country’s largest lender is making another attempt at bringing back the so called 'teaser loans' as the banking industry gears up to meet the deadline for linking loans to an external benchmark.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the government's decision on cutting corporate tax rate was a bold measure and would help attract investments.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das exuded confidence in the country’s resilience to external risks and its capability to attract inflows as foreign investors hunt for lucrative returns amid rate cuts by central banks.

Price stability and lower inflation outlook provide room for a policy rate cut amid growth slowdown, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das while addressing India Economic Forum on September 19.