Weekly Funding Wrap: Growth-stage deals in fintech and healthtech, late-stage deal in edtech

Moneycontrol News
Nov 18, 2022 / 06:40 PM IST

In the week starting November 14, a total of $291 million was raised in major investment deals. Here’s a roundup of the key deals made in the week gone by

Representative image.

Bucking the funding slowdown in growth-stage startups owing to tough market conditions, the week came as a breather with fintech-SaaS startup Lentra raising $60 million and Digital Diabetes care platform BeatO raising $33 million in respective Series B rounds.

A startup in the struggling edtech sector, Simplilearn, which focuses on upskilling, too, raised a late Series E round of $45 million led by GSV Ventures at an undisclosed valuation.

The week also saw other funding rounds with food and beverage firm Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality Private Limited raising $68 million in a Series D round from India Resurgence Fund, an India-focused investment platform promoted by Piramal Enterprises Limited and Bain Capital.

Impresario