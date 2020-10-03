Weekend watch | Maacher Jhol on Netflix: Mere Paas Ma Hai and other lessons in this lovely Bengali film

‘Abhi toh mall band rahega!’ It was half past six in the morning. The sleepy auto rickshaw driver could not understand why I wanted to go to a mall in the faraway suburbs at this time. I could not tell him that I was so beguiled by the food shots in a trailer that I had to see the film.

Of course there had to be mall one and mall two, and my film was in the multiplex at the mall that was further away. The auto rickshaw driver who dropped me was trying to catch another forty winks when he saw me, ‘Told you, the malls are not open!’ I persuaded him to drive like Schumaker, and he did! Thankfully, all malls are created from the same cookie cutter style. I found the multiplex, and made it to the screening at seven thirty in the nick of time. There were three other women and two retired gents settling down.

The film stayed with me for so long afterwards, I was happy to watch it again on Netflix. But first, call your mums. If they are living with you, watch this film with them. If they aren’t, make sure they watch this film. Subtitles help. But if you understand Bengali, you’ll love the film even more.

If you know a strong woman like Sreela (or are one) who gives the hero the quietest dressing down that any man has ever received, then watch this film. If you know a father figure like Mr. Sen who is steeped in tradition, stubborn to the point of selfishness, then watch this film. But most of all, watch this film if you love food and you have often dreamed about going back to a place called home.

When I was living away from the country, I used to look forward to coming back to simple pleasures of pani puri and street shopping for Kolhapuri chappals I would never wear back in the land of birkenstocks and fleece socks.There is something of ourselves we look for when we go back home. We walk the same streets, stop at the primary school, pause by the house of the lad you had your first crush on and wonder where he is right now, laugh at discovering old Biren da in the movie is exactly like Fulbatti at home (how she has managed to live this long, you wonder, but one look at the fire in her old eyes on a face that has more wrinkles than the contour map of our country, and when hear her scold you for coming inside the house with shoes on, you know why they’re called ‘family retainers’.

When Devdutt (or ‘Dev D’ he’s called in the film) comes back to Calcutta, he goes back to the things that he has never forgotten. Playing football in the park, eating kachoris from the roadside stall, drinking tea from a glass, visiting his school. There are things you leave behind, but do they really leave you?

Of course it wouldn’t be much of a Bengali film without a reference to Satyajit Ray or Tagore? This film has both. The title song is written by Rabindranath Tagore and the chef mentions that he grew up watching Ray, like all Bengali folk. I loved the fact that the writer, director Pratim D Gupta chose to refer to Ray’s last film Agantuk (The stranger) which has his career best performance by Utpal Dutt.

Do not care if it is a coincidence or by design, but the best part is that Mamata Shanker, who plays chef Dev D’s mum in this film, acts as the young woman Anila in Agantuk. And just like the stranger who has returned home, Utpal Dutt regales (and shocks) everyone with stories of tribals, in this film Dev D (played rather nicely by Ritwick Chakraborty) who has been estranged from his family, has to create stories on a plate. Maacher Jhol, in all its avatars, until his mother can taste nostalgia on that plate.

Unforgiving fathers and mothers who pine for the company of grown up sons who leave home is also a story brilliantly told in this film. My home, my rules is a principle that the stern, unforgiving father lives by and I was glad there weren’t too many people to see me weep inconsolably into my chai over the choices I had made years ago and the consequences too. And some day I shall tell you how to get the multiplex baristas to make tea exactly how you like, and how they can send in tea to your seat ever so often. But I digress.

That Dev D talks about his failed marriage (‘We could not become friends’) and that he was responsible for it made me sit up. I almost said out loud, ‘Rewind this film! I want to hear a man admit to failure!’ when I realised the two women sitting behind me in the multiplex were saying the very same thing! Now watching it again on Netflix, I think the director was on to something really good, and he slips it in rather well as partly guilt, and partly ‘I had no choice. Starting out at the bottom in a new city would mean struggle’.

I have been fascinated by produce markets for ever. Seattle’s fish market may be a tourist attraction now, the wet markets in Hong Kong may be smelly, the early morning fish auctions in New York are as mind blowing at the ones in Tokyo (and they won’t let ordinary folks and curious gaijins in before the famous chefs have bought the prized salmons and the best tuna), but seeing the Calcutta fish market in the movie made me sigh.

You can almost smell the river and the sea in that amazing scene. Food photography in film is a wowsome experience. And you can actually feel the sizzle of the vegetables going into the ‘jhol’ (curry for those who want to understand it simply), and the crackling of the spices too. And you will sigh exactly how his mother sighs as she puts her fingers into the rice for the first fish curry he has made for his mother.

As you watch the ingredients change, and the chef replaces pawtol (parval or pointed gourd) with cauliflower and peas, you become a part of the story and wait for his mother to taste the food. You want her to say, this is great.

But, the story is not just about the perfect ingredients, Dev has to find the missing ingredients in his life’s story too. That’s when you discover that Paoli Dam, who plays Sreela, the wife he left behind in search of his dreams is no weeping willow. She teaches, she lives off the rent from her father’s home and she has a secret which Dev discovers.

And, when he reacts with all his patriarchal outrage, she replies calmly, ‘Don’t think you can stand here and be outraged. You don’t matter.’ Not just in this, Sreela also surprises Dev by saying… Oh no! You must watch this calm but fantastic woman on your screens. You will wish more women were like her!

I watch the film again and relive the feelings and the old desires of living the dream that prompt Dev to take that first step into the void. As his mother makes fish croquettes and tea for him, she gives him that much needed boost which says, ‘You cannot live in fear.’

So, many of us have found a mother, a father or a friend who inspires us to take that leap of faith, telling us that they have our back. Some of us succeed, some struggle longer. But there is the satisfaction that we tried. What Sreela tells Dev about his mother made me look at my parents too. Are we, as grown up children begin to decide what is right and what is not for our parents. Do their opinions count? When did we start assuming that we know better?

How many of you have had a confrontation just as Dev has with his father? How many times have you asked yourself, could you have not explained why you did not want to choose the path everyone else took?

This film is not all lessons to be learnt. After all, what is a food film without some fun? Plus Dev has to make peace with the past while Simone waits for him back in Paris. I did not like that she is shown to be such a wimp. But I did worry about Dev letting her down. Does he? Dev cooks Maacher Jhol again and again. Does he get his mother’s approval? Does she get better? Is Dev able to fix the jhol he left behind when he left home?

You realise Sreela and Palash have as much to say in the story as Dev. Sreela’s home truths hit hard. Palash helps Dev by being a soundboard. I loved the aunt who does not have too many lines and yes, the mother. Without her playing her, ‘Make this because I’m unwell’ card the film wouldn’t have happened!

This pandemic has turned many of us stuck at home into better cooks than we were before. Some of us have acquired skills we didn’t know we had, signed up for classes we could never have dared take when younger, even joined family video calls. But as someone who learnt to make foods from shows like Midnight Diner and adopted Nadiya Hussein’s Time Saving Tricks, it was amazing to hear the hero of the film speak to the chefs, ‘Every one of you can cook.’ and then goes on to ask a question that stayed with me long after the film was over, ‘Does your cooking start a conversation? Is there an ethos, a thought, a personality emerging from that food?

As I watched the film again, I fell in love with it all over again. Promising myself that I will cook for the ones I love soon, and as Dev suggests, cook until you find yourself on a plate. And when people you love eat that dish, they discover you.

Manisha Lakhe Is A Poet, Film Critic, Traveller, Founder Of Caferati — An Online Writer’s Forum, Hosts Mumbai’s Oldest Open Mic, And Teaches Advertising, Films And Communication.