Last Updated : Nov 03, 2018 07:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Weekend Explainer | All you need to know about EB-5, H-1B’s lesser-known cousin

Moneycontrol's Neha Alawadhi draws a comparison between the H-1B and EB-5 visas, the two most widely used legal documents for passage to the US

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The American dream for Indians has always been linked to the H-1B work visa. But, there is suddenly a new visa that’s making news: EB-5. Also known as the ‘investor visa’ or the ‘golden ticket’, the visa has become so popular that there is now a two-year backlog for applications from Indian.

So what exactly is the EB-5 visa? Why is it all over the news? Does it cost an arm and a leg? Does it really make it easy for you to get a green card? And surely there must be some catch?

Special correspondent, Neha Alawadhi, answers these questions in this explainer and brings you up to speed.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Nov 3, 2018 07:51 am

tags #Business #Companies #EB-5 visa #H1B visa #India #video

