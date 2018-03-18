This week in banking sector: RBI, Govt play war of words, LoU ban impacts banks & SBI cuts min balance charges

A week of blame game and suggestions for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as the Rs 13,000 crore scam at Punjab National Bank witness more developments unfold in the last one month.

As the direct loans of Nirav Modi, the alleged perpetrator of the scam, to banks increase to Rs 3,000 crore to 26 banks, including PNB, the banking regulator and Finance Ministry continue to shrug off the responsibility to the occurence of the massive scam, one of the biggest in India’s banking history.

Earlier this week, RBI Governor Urjit Patel broke his silence since the fraud came to light on February 14, and blamed limited powers with the central bank to take action on the management of public sector banks and lack of ownership neutrality governed by the Banking Regulation Act.

With some help of Indian mythology, Patel ends by saying, "Until the churn is complete and the nectar of stability safely secured for the country’s future, someone must consume the poison that emanates along the way. If we need to face the brickbats and be the Neelakantha consuming this poison, we will do so as our duty..."

In a rebuttal to Patel’s comments, the Finance Ministry has said that even as the law restricts RBI, it can still take necessary actions. Last month as well, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley indirectly blamed the RBI for belatedly waking up to the fraud. "We must always remember that regulators have a very important function. They ultimately decide the rules of the game and they have to have a third eye kept perpetually open and turned towards the sector.”

C Rangarajan, former RBI Governor and K.C. Chakrabarty, former deputy governor of RBI stated that the RBI has enough powers better supervision of public sector banks.

Chakrabarty said even as the the powers are less structured, RBI can ensure bank Boards must have adequate risk management framework and if required can increase the capital ratios for banks with higher risks.

Expressing anguish over Patel's statement, Rangarajan said, RBI has sufficient supervision powers and can consult the government and take action against earring bankers.

Former chairman of SBI Arundhati Bhattacharya also flagged concerns over the frequent leadership changes leading to a void at the top for months and lack of handholding for the incoming chief saying these issues hamper smooth functioning of the state-run banks.

While senior HSBC commercial head for India said, public sector banking must see material reforms at an institutional level with quick resolution for large stressed accounts, to preserve the daily erosion of value of assets under insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC).

Also Read: Banks' NPA steadily rising for past 8 years.

Developments on PNB fraud

Even as the war of words continue, the RBI has banned the practice to issue LoUs or Letters of Undertaking for trade finance of importers and the move is likely lead to about Rs 20,000 to 40,000 crore shifting to alternative channels of funding.

Also Read: What are LoUs and how will RBI move to discontinue them impact trade?

Further, PNB has asked for certain information from peer banks but no condition has been set for payouts related to LoUs issued to the other foreign branches of Indian banks.

A special court also extended the CBI custody of one of the involved PNB officials, former deputy general manager Gokulnath Shetty till March 17 in connection with a case related to diamond trader Mehul Choksi's firms in the multi-crore PNB fraud case.

In other news

In some good news, SBI reduced charges for the non-maintenance of Average Monthly Balance (AMB) in savings accounts, effective April 01, 2018. The move will benefit nearly 25 crore of the bank's customers.

Bandhan Bank's IPO or initial public offer was subscribed 88 percent on the second day of the three-day bidding today. The IPO to raise Rs 4,473 crore received bids for 7,36,14,520 shares against the total issue size of 8,34,96,347 shares, data available with the NSE till 1700 hrs showed.

Further, HDFC Bank also raised Rs 2,300 crore by issuance of masala bonds or the rupee denominated bonds which would mature in March, 2025.