WebEngage raises $20 million led by Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund, SWC Global

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup WebEngage, which helps companies with customer engagement and retention, has raised $20 million in Series B funding as it looks to accelerate its footprint amid growing adoption.

The financing round was led by Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund and SWC Global. It also saw participation from existing investors India Quotient, Blume Ventures and IAN Fund.

A few family offices including Unmaj Corporation and NB Ventures as well as investors such as TVCS Capital chairman Gopal Srinivasan and BharatPe co-founder Shashwat Nakrani also took part in the round.

The company plans to use the funds to improve its product and make it more comprehensive, covering the entire spectrum of user retention.

The proceeds will also be used to expand into new markets as well as go deeper in its existing markets such as India, the Middle East, Latin America and Southeast Asia and hire more local talent, WebEngage CEO Avlesh Singh told Moneycontrol.

Founded in 2011 by Singh and Ankit Utreja, WebEngage offers companies a suite of solutions, including a customer data and analytics platform, an omnichannel campaign manager and a web and app personalisation engine, to help them retain customers and boost revenue from existing customers.

"WebEngage's comprehensive customer engagement platform truly empowers companies to listen to their customers better, to understand their behavior deeply by smartly segmenting customers, and to act on that knowledge in a way that is personal" said Apurva Patel, Managing Partner of Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund.

The company claims to have reached a $20 million annual revenue run rate and is working with more than 600 customers, including internet businesses such as Unacademy, Myntra, Pluralsight, Pepperfry, and Junglee Games as well as enterprises such as Adani Group, Unilever, L'Oréal, Bajaj Auto, IKEA, Grasim Industries and GoAir.

"We have always believed that the best teams build the best product and in the long run, it's the best product that wins. This is our 4th investment in WebEngage and we will continue to back them as far as we can. WebEngage also demonstrates our belief that companies that win SaaS in India can go global and repeat their performance", said Anand Lunia, Founding Partner at India Quotient.