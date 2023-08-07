Monsoon LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand, UP & Himachal Pradesh bracing for 4-5 days of rain; Jammu Highway reopens after landslide

- Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim to experience very heavy rainfall on August 6th and 7th.
- Bihar expects very heavy rainfall from August 6th to 8th, as per IMD's prediction.
Monsoon LIVE Updates: While rain continues to fall in various parts of the nation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rains for the next four to five days over Uttarakhand, north Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim. Weather forecasters have also forecasted rain in Himachal Pradesh and Bihar, where a yellow signal has been issued for today. The IMD expected generally cloudy skies with light rainfall in the national capital
IMD predicts that starting on August 6th, rainfall would decrease in northeast Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh.
- Isolated heavy rainfall expected in Uttarakhand from August 6th to 10th; Uttar Pradesh from August 6th to 9th.
- Anticipating very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh on August 8th and 9th.
The India Meteorological Department announced on Sunday that the south-west monsoon has entered a weak phase, which will likely result in subdued rain in central and peninsular India due to the 5% excess precipitation in July that was marked by extreme rainfall in some areas, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, the northern plains, and Saurashtra.
Eastern India, which includes Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal, can anticipate mild to moderate rainfall until August 8, with isolated severe downpours in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar.
IMD forecasts light to moderate rain until August 9 in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab, East Rajasthan, and Jammu, with sporadic to widespread, isolated heavy showers.
Anticipate isolated instances of significant to heavy rainfall along the Himalayan foothills, encompassing Uttarakhand and certain areas of Uttar Pradesh, over the upcoming 4-5 days.