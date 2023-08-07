English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Aug 07, 2023 / 10:28 am

    Monsoon LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand, UP & Himachal Pradesh bracing for 4-5 days of rain; Jammu Highway reopens after landslide

    Monsoon LIVE Updates: IMD predicts heavy rain for days in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh. Himalayan foothills, northeast also expected to receive substantial rainfall.

    Monsoon LIVE Updates: While rain continues to fall in various parts of the nation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rains for the next four to five days over Uttarakhand, north Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim. Weather forecasters have also forecasted rain in Himachal Pradesh and Bihar, where a yellow signal has been issued for today. The IMD expected generally cloudy skies with light rainfall in the national capital

    on Sunday, a day after heavy rains drenched the city. Heavy rains are also expected in parts of the northeast, according to the IMD.

    • Monsoon LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand, UP & Himachal Pradesh bracing for 4-5 days of rain; Jammu Highway reopens after landslide
      Representation Image
      Moneycontrol.com
    • August 07, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

      East India Rainfall Alert:

      - Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim to experience very heavy rainfall on August 6th and 7th.
      - Bihar expects very heavy rainfall from August 6th to 8th, as per IMD's prediction.

    • August 07, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST

      Rain Forecast for Northwest India

      IMD predicts that starting on August 6th, rainfall would decrease in northeast Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 07, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

      Rain Forecast for Northwest India

      - Isolated heavy rainfall expected in Uttarakhand from August 6th to 10th; Uttar Pradesh from August 6th to 9th.
      - Anticipating very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh on August 8th and 9th.

    • August 07, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

      Southwest Monsoon's Decline: After July's 5% Excess Rainfall, Weaker Phase Ahead; Central and Peninsular India Anticipates Subdued Showers

      The India Meteorological Department announced on Sunday that the south-west monsoon has entered a weak phase, which will likely result in subdued rain in central and peninsular India due to the 5% excess precipitation in July that was marked by extreme rainfall in some areas, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, the northern plains, and Saurashtra.

    • August 07, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

      Rain Warning for Sikkim, West Bengal, and the Sub-Himalayan Region

      Eastern India, which includes Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal, can anticipate mild to moderate rainfall until August 8, with isolated severe downpours in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 07, 2023 / 08:46 AM IST

      Monsoon LIVE Update: Northwest India is expected to see rain

      IMD forecasts light to moderate rain until August 9 in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab, East Rajasthan, and Jammu, with sporadic to widespread, isolated heavy showers.

    • August 07, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

      Monsoon LIVE Update: Intense Rainfall in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh - Forecast Analysis

      Anticipate isolated instances of significant to heavy rainfall along the Himalayan foothills, encompassing Uttarakhand and certain areas of Uttar Pradesh, over the upcoming 4-5 days.

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market