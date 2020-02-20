App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wealthiest families in the world: There's one Indian in top-10 list

Here are the top-10 richest families that control astonishing amounts of wealth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Bloomberg listed out the wealthiest families worldwide in its 2019 annual report estimating their wealth and the companies they own. Here are the top 10 richest families around the world who control astonishing amounts of wealth. Check out if we have any Indian Billionaire in the race or not. (Image: Reuters)
1/11

Bloomberg released a list of the richest families in the world in 2019, estimating their wealth and the companies they own. Here are the top-10 richest families that control astonishing amounts of money. (Image: Reuters)

No 10| Cargill, MacMillan family | Company: Cargill, Minneapolis | Wealth: $42.9 Billion (Image: Reuters)
2/11


No 10 | Cargill, MacMillan family | Company: Cargill, Minneapolis | Wealth: $42.9 billion (Image: Reuters)

No 9| Ambani family | Company: Reliance Industries, India | Wealth: $50.4 Billion (Image: Reuters)
3/11

No 9 | Ambani family | Company: Reliance Industries, India | Wealth: $50.4 billion (Image: Reuters)

No 8| Boehringer, Von Baumbach family | Company: Boehringer Ingelheim, Germany | Wealth: $51.9 Billion (Image: Representational, Reuters)
4/11

No 8 | Boehringer, Von Baumbach family | Company: Boehringer Ingelheim, Germany | Wealth: $51.9 billion (Image: Reuters-Representation)

No 7| Van Damme, De Spoelberch, De Mevius family | Company: Anheuser-Busch InBev, Belgium |Wealth: $52.9 Billion
5/11

No 7 | Van Damme, De Spoelberch, De Mevius family | Company: Anheuser-Busch InBev, Belgium | Wealth: $52.9 billion (Image: Reuters-Representation)

No 6| Hermes family | Company: Hermes, Paris | Wealth $53.1 Billion (Image: Reuters)
6/11

No 6 | Hermes family | Company: Hermes, Paris | Wealth $53.1 billion (Image: Reuters)

No 5| Wertheimer family | Company: Chanel, Paris | Wealth: $57.6 Billion (Image: Reuters)
7/11

No 5 | Wertheimer family | Company: Chanel, Paris | Wealth: $57.6 billion (Image: Reuters)

No 4| Al Saud family | Company: In Saudi Arabia | Wealth: $100.0 Billion (Image: Reuters)
8/11

No 4 | Al Saud family | Company: In Saudi Arabia | Wealth: $100.0 billion (Image: Reuters)

No 3| Koch family | Company: Koch Industries, Kansas | Wealth: $124.5 Billion (Image: kochind.com)
9/11

No 3 | Koch family | Company: Koch Industries, Kansas | Wealth: $124.5 billion (Image: kochind.com)

No 2| Mars family | Company: Mars, Virginia | Wealth: $126.5 Billion (Image: Reuters and Forbes)
10/11

No 2 | Mars family | Company: Mars, Virginia | Wealth: $126.5 billion (Image: Reuters and Forbes)

No 1| Walton family| Company: Walmart, Arkansas | Wealth: $190.5 Billion (Image: Reuters)
11/11

No 1 | Walton family | Company: Walmart, Arkansas | Wealth: $190.5 billion (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 09:56 am

tags #richest families #Slideshow #wealth #world

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.