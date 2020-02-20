Wealthiest families in the world: There's one Indian in top-10 list

Here are the top-10 richest families that control astonishing amounts of wealth. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Bloomberg released a list of the richest families in the world in 2019, estimating their wealth and the companies they own. Here are the top-10 richest families that control astonishing amounts of money. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 No 10 | Cargill, MacMillan family | Company: Cargill, Minneapolis | Wealth: $42.9 billion (Image: Reuters) 3/11 No 9 | Ambani family | Company: Reliance Industries, India | Wealth: $50.4 billion (Image: Reuters) 4/11 No 8 | Boehringer, Von Baumbach family | Company: Boehringer Ingelheim, Germany | Wealth: $51.9 billion (Image: Reuters-Representation) 5/11 No 7 | Van Damme, De Spoelberch, De Mevius family | Company: Anheuser-Busch InBev, Belgium | Wealth: $52.9 billion (Image: Reuters-Representation) 6/11 No 6 | Hermes family | Company: Hermes, Paris | Wealth $53.1 billion (Image: Reuters) 7/11 No 5 | Wertheimer family | Company: Chanel, Paris | Wealth: $57.6 billion (Image: Reuters) 8/11 No 4 | Al Saud family | Company: In Saudi Arabia | Wealth: $100.0 billion (Image: Reuters) 9/11 No 3 | Koch family | Company: Koch Industries, Kansas | Wealth: $124.5 billion (Image: kochind.com) 10/11 No 2 | Mars family | Company: Mars, Virginia | Wealth: $126.5 billion (Image: Reuters and Forbes) 11/11 No 1 | Walton family | Company: Walmart, Arkansas | Wealth: $190.5 billion (Image: Reuters) First Published on Feb 20, 2020 09:56 am