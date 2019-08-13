Weak corporate profit a big headwind to growth, says SBI MF’s CIO Munot

The weak earnings reported by domestic companies could be a big headwind to the country’s economic growth, believes Navneet Munot, Chief Investment Officer, SBI Mutual Fund.

Companies in the US have enjoyed an extraordinarily good profit run since the 2008-09 crisis fueled by favorable monetary policy, lower tax rates, improved labour productivity and the rise of exceptionally profitable technology firms, he said.

India, on the other hand, despite being among the top growing economies, has not seen commensurate profit for its businesses, Munot said.

He also said that while the effective corporate tax rates have come down the world over, taxes on capital have risen substantially in India.

“A conducive environment for capital formation is critical for growth and job creation,” Munot commented.

India’s tax-to-GDP ratio stands at around 16-17 per cent as of FY19, which is only 4 per cent higher than the 1980s and is low compared to other BRICS nations.

As a result, Munot said, India suffers from underfunded public services, leading to reduced spending on physical — and social — infrastructure.

Demonetisation and the GST rollout led to a jump in the number of direct and indirect tax filers. However, recent policy actions to raise tax rates across direct and indirect tax-regimes may erode the benefits of the these reforms, he believes.

Munot also mentioned that along with the reduction in cost of capital, there is an ‘urgent need’ to restore the confidence in the business and investor community.

“There are evidences of serious slowdown in consumption as reflected in the sales of automobiles, FMCG, air travel, textiles and other discretionary products, amidst a patchy monsoon,” Munot said.

Domestic issues have come to the fore at a time when the US-China trade conflict is leading to generalised moderation in global growth and hence, export demand.

The Indian equity market held up reasonably well in first half of 2019, despite moderating economic growth. FII flows, signs of bottoming in corporate profitability and a strong NDA victory that has led to hopes of revival in economic activity, caused the NIFTY to touch new highs in early June.

However, these gains have been eroded in July. The Nifty is down 5.7 per cent.

Munot said that sentiments have turned negative, with unfavorable tax developments, the lack of a strong fiscal support towards growth, tight financial conditions and reduced growth visibility.

The government, in the present environment, should focus on those infrastructure segments that are shovel-ready, can create jobs and have a multiplier effect on growth, he felt.

Munot also said that ironing out cyclical challenges can catalyze the investment cycle pick-up in India.

“We are hopeful of conducive policy actions to leverage on inherent structural strengths of Indian economy,” Munot said.

