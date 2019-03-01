We will expand premium motorcycle category: Rakesh Sharma, Bajaj Auto

Rakesh Sharma, executive director of Bajaj Auto, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the February auto sales data and the company's growth outlook.

"January and February saw 45 percent revenue contribution from premium motorcycles," said Sharma on March 1.

Talking about margins, he said, "A couple of months for it to start to show up substantially in the blended margin. So if we continue on this track and that is our strategy to keep driving the premium end strongly at the expense of the high end of the commuter motorcycle in the industry. So we continue with that strategy, if it persists it will definitely impact the margins positively."

"Therefore, come April-May we will start to see a better exchange realisation because of hedging position. So that should also drop down to the margins," he added.