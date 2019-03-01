App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 05:14 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

We will expand premium motorcycle category: Rakesh Sharma, Bajaj Auto

"Our strategy to keep driving the premium end strongly at the expense of the high end of the commuter motorcycle in the industry," he said.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Rakesh Sharma, executive director of Bajaj Auto, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the February auto sales data and the company's growth outlook.

"January and February saw 45 percent revenue contribution from premium motorcycles," said Sharma on March 1.

Talking about margins, he said, "A couple of months for it to start to show up substantially in the blended margin. So if we continue on this track and that is our strategy to keep driving the premium end strongly at the expense of the high end of the commuter motorcycle in the industry. So we continue with that strategy, if it persists it will definitely impact the margins positively."

"Therefore, come April-May we will start to see a better exchange realisation because of hedging position. So that should also drop down to the margins," he added.

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 05:14 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto #Business

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

