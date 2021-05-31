We want to build an elder-inclusive society to reduce stigma of ageism: Archana Sharma of Samvedna Senior Care

Note to Readers: Moneycontrol, India’s leading financial news digital platform and CommsCredible, an integrated communications consultancy, have come together to partner with Grant Thornton Bharat, one of the largest fully integrated Assurance, Tax & Advisory firms in India, to launch Faces of Vibrant Bharat (FoVB), an initiative that tells stories of organisations making an impact on India's social fabric with their work at the grassroot level.

"Sooner than later, we all will be a part of the ageing statistics. Therefore, it is pertinent for us to see how we can contribute to building infrastructure and services that will be able to cater to the growing demand for care services. We need to build an elder-inclusive society to reduce the stigma of ageism," this thought moved Archana Sharma to start Samvedna Senior Care seven years ago.

With an aim to provide holistic senior care to the elderly, Samvedna Senior Care caters to the physical and mental health of seniors. Its mission is to provide best-in-class senior care services to the elderly to help them live happy, active and independent lives.

"Over the past seven years, Samvedna has directly serviced more than 1,000 customers in Delhi/NCR region. Our services and community initiatives have helped more than 5,000 individuals and senior citizens through various activities. These include our healthy ageing awareness drives, digital literacy programmes, health screening camps, caregiver support groups, mental health talks, training for caregivers and families," informs Sharma.

Statistics show that by 2025, the country’s ageing population will be ~175 million and this number is likely to touch 300 million by 2050. Longevity, urbanisation and lack of adequate support structure and trained caregivers pose a huge challenge for families looking for quality care for the elderly. Sharma explains, "Many seniors are prone to social isolation and loneliness and fall prey to depression, dementia and other such disorders. To address these gaps, Samvedna Senior Care has been offering services designed to improve the quality of life for a senior citizen."

While Samvedna has been professionally enriching for Sharma, it has also been personally rewarding. "I have developed my social skills through my engagement with multitudes of seniors from all walks of life. Some of these have developed into lifelong friendships and I have learnt so much from the experiences of each of these people. It is time we see the senior citizens as an asset to our society and engage them productively for a longer time," she concludes.

What made Sharma a Face of Vibrant Bharat?

“Several reports suggest India’s ageing population is going to rise. While NITI Aayog projects a 6.4% rise in elderly population by 2025, the Institute of Labour Economics says India will have more than 300 million people above 60 years of age by 2050. Therefore, it is important to cater to this growing population with dignity, compassion and empathy - we owe it to them. Samvedna Senior Care has been working towards creating an elder inclusive society by providing professional care for all elderly needs,” said Ashish Chhawchharia, Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat.

"Samvedna Senior Care has not only been one of the earliest entrants in the elderlycare segment, but also stepped up to make a mark in providing home healthcare, when the senior citizens found it difficult to grapple with the pandemic that restricted their social movement. A bootstrapped venture, it has created its own niche while striving to build an elderly inclusive society on a self-sustainable business model," said Aman Dhall, Founder, CommsCredible.