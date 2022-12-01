 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'We want to be the Uber of staffing': CIEL HR Chairman K Pandiarajan

Haripriya Suresh
Dec 01, 2022 / 09:01 PM IST

The company, which has made a strategic investment into Next Leap Career Solutions, is planning its IPO for Q2FY24.

CIEL HR Services made a strategic investment into Next Leap Career Solutions, which runs Jombay, an HR Tech platform for talent assessment. CIEL HR Services Chairman K Pandiarajan said that 76.33 percent of the company is being acquired currently, and has signed an agreement to acquire a 100 percent equity stake in tranches over a two-year period.

The investment was partly by cash and partly by way of share swap, CIEL said, without disclosing the sum. The deal is valued at Rs 25 - Rs 30 crore, the chairman said.

This comes as the company plans to go for an IPO between July and September 2023 (Q2FY24). Ahead of its planned IPO, Pandiarajan also said CIEL HR will be looking to make two more acquisitions and are in talks, and are also looking to raise private equity of $30 million.

“The two companies which are targeted for acquisition are in the professional staffing domain, where we hope that we'll be able to consummate in the next month or so,” Pandiarajan said. He said they expect to scale the company at least twice as much as the company's promoters would have by themselves.

He said that since Next Leap has angel investment and venture capital, the promoters will continue to have a significant shareholding.

In a statement, CIEL HR said that Jombay's solutions are used by over 500 organisations and over 2 lakh managers go through the company's assessments each year.