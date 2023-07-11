We remain committed to Make in India, will apply for incentives under semiconductor policy: Foxconn

Foxconn will apply for India's chipmaking incentives after pulling out of the $19.5 billion joint venture.

Dispelling notions of an apparent setback to 'India's semiconductor ambitions' due to Foxconn and Vedanta parting ways, the Taiwanese contract manufacturing giant has assured that it remains committed to India and to establishing a semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

In the coming days, the company said that it will work towards submitting an application under the country's 'Modified Programme for Semiconductors and Display Fab Ecosystem' policy. The policy aims to provide incentive support to companies or consortia that are engaged in Silicon Semiconductor Fabs, Display Fabs etc.

These clarifications from Foxconn come as a set of frequently asked questions (FAQ) released by the company after the Taiwanese company and the metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta called off their joint venture, that was set to produce semiconductors in India.

"Foxconn is committed to India and sees the country successfully establishing a robust semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem. It will take time. Foxconn first entered India in 2006 and we are still here. The Group looks forward to growing alongside India’s nascent semiconductor industry," the company said in the FAQ titled 'Has Foxconn lost confidence in India's semiconductor ambitions'.

"Foxconn has sound channels of communications with government stakeholders across India, and we have been consistent and clear with them at all levels about our continued commitment to invest in India," the company noted in the same FAQ.

Mutually parted

In response to the question of why Foxconn and Vedanta parted ways, the Taiwanese company said that the separation was mutual, and that both companies recognised that the project was not moving fast. "..there were challenging gaps we were not able to smoothly overcome, as well as external issues unrelated to the project," the FAQ stated.

"We have seen some media reports portraying Foxconn’s withdrawal from the joint venture with Vedanta as a negative example of the Group’s investment integrity. That is absolutely not the case. When Foxconn course corrects, it is done only after heavy considerations on the near-term impact to our stakeholders, and on the long-term corporate health to the Group and our shareholders," the FAQ said.

A day after the announcement of the JV being called off, Vedanta Limited's share price declined 2 percent in early trade on July 11.

The company explained that building fabs from scratch is a challenge, but that it remains committed to investing in India.

"Foxconn has no intention to do anything but continue to strongly support the government’s 'Make In India' ambitions and establish a diversity of local partnerships that meet the needs of stakeholders," the FAQ said.

Going forward

Apart from applying for incentives under the country's semiconductor policy, Foxconn said that it has been reviewing the "landscape for optimal partners".

"We welcome a diverse set of stakeholders, both inside India and abroad, who also want to see India get to the next level and can complement Foxconn’s world-class supply chain management and manufacturing efficiency," the company said, declining further information on the matter.