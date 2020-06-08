App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 12:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

We paused to save lives, now we need to start again to save livelihoods: Sajjan Jindal

"The COVID-19 crisis brought the world to a stop! We paused to save lives but now we need to start again to save livelihoods," the Chairman of diversified JSW Group said in a statement.

PTI

Industrialist Sajjan Jindal on Monday pitched for restarting the economy and said that saving lives is as important as saving livelihoods.

"The COVID-19 crisis brought the world to a stop! We paused to save lives but now we need to start again to save livelihoods," the Chairman of diversified JSW Group said in a statement.

He further said the economic implications of the lockdown can be severe and opening of business activities is crucial for India to achieve its aim of becoming a successful economy.

Close

"Global economies are opening up. Staying at home till a cure is found will make the loss of livelihoods as severe as the loss of lives in India," he said adding "the slower we are to re-start, the more we lose against countries out of lockdown. We can't lose any more time".

related news

He further said India as a country needs to get back to its full capacity at the soonest to be the successful economy that it aims to be.

"Europe opened up. People in Spain, France, Amsterdam and Germany have accepted a new normal and have started living again. Restaurants, Shopping complexes, public transport have all sprung back into action. That's how you save the economy! Not by staying indoors!, he said.

The government has announced a phased exit from the over-two-months-long nationwide lockdown.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 12:24 pm

tags #Business #Companies #JSW Group #Sajjan Jindal

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

'We have come a long way': Hardeep Singh Puri remembers Air India's first-ever international flight

'We have come a long way': Hardeep Singh Puri remembers Air India's first-ever international flight

Govt extends oil block bid deadline to June 30

Govt extends oil block bid deadline to June 30

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Uttar Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Uttar Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.