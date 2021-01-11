MARKET NEWS

We need flexibility in pricing across states for iron ore, says Sunil Duggal, CEO, Vedanta

Sunil Duggal
January 11, 2021 / 03:08 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image


For the upcoming Budget 2021, Sunil Duggal, CEO of Vedanta says:


“With the economy emerging from COVID induced slowdown at a remarkable pace, we expect the honourable Finance Minister to continue her focus on reviving India's growth in FY22 and ensure full recovery from the impact of the pandemic. We would urge honourable Finance Minister to continue with the efforts to boost domestic production in making ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ a reality with her budget proposals. As part of the budget, it is imperative the government steps up spend on infrastructure and core sectors to ensure that growth momentum is sustained in the long run. We also expect the right mix of progressive policies and incentives to attract further FDI in mining, thereby paving way for the adoption of modern exploration technologies for sustainable practices. Just like coal, more minerals and metals should be opened up for exploration. We also expect the budget to rationalise taxes for the mining sector, including crude oil, which will provide much needed relief to the sector that has been reeling under the impact of Covid-19.

We need flexibility in pricing across states for iron ore. Government to ensure that all restrictions on the pricing and marketing of minerals, such as the e-auction regime for iron ore in Karnataka, are lifted. This will boost exports and that will bring in parity across states and boost the economy.”

Sunil Duggal is Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #My One Reform
first published: Jan 11, 2021 03:05 pm

