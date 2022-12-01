 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
We expect borrowing numbers to be on the higher side in the Budget, says LIC MF's Marzban Irani

Manish M. Suvarna
Dec 01, 2022 / 08:28 PM IST

On the policy front, he expects a 35-bps hike, taking the repo rate to 6.25%. Also, beginning December, he sees the pace of rate hikes in the US slowing down.

In the upcoming Union Budget, we expect the government's borrowing figures to be on the higher side, as in 2024 we are going to have elections. So, 2023 might see a populist Budget, said Marzban Irani, Chief Investment Officer (Debt), LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd, in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol.

He said that in 2023, the government will have to spend before the elections. He expects the borrowing numbers to be on the higher side for the government to have the leeway to spend on infrastructure and such like, because the last two years (COVID period) were bad, and not much work could be done in these areas.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

Considering the easing crude oil prices and hawkish US Fed, where do you see bond yields, going forward?

In the last few months, bond yields have been declining. Since July this year, we have been giving this view that bond yields will continue to decline, as we believe they may have peaked. This, because we have done an analysis post Dr. Rajan left. He has done a lot of things on inflation targeting. We took that period from, say 2016 till now, and we saw how many times the 10-year G-Sec yields have crossed 7.75 percent.

We found that it was hardly 13-14 percent of the time, which means that more than 85 percent of the time yields were below 7.75 percent. So, we were very clear that there are slim chances of yields going to 8 percent. Hence, from early July, we started saying that whenever yields touch 7.50 percent, that's a good time to enter into long-term funds. And then, to remain patient and stay invested for three years; investors can claim indexation.