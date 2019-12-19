We complied with govt directive: Sunil Mittal on internet suspension in parts of Delhi

Amid suspension of services in parts of Delhi earlier in the day, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal said the company had complied with a government directive in this regard.

"There is a government order and we are just following it," Mittal told reporters after a pre-Budget meeting with industrialists here.

Amid the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in the city, mobile internet services were suspended in parts of Delhi, including walled city areas of north and central districts, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jafrabad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Bawana, following a directive from Delhi Police earlier in the day.