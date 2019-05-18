App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 18, 2019 10:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'We are united,' says IndiGo CEO, quells speculation on rift between founders

Ronojoy Dutta's statement also includes clarification from co-founder Rakesh Gangwal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
[2006 file photo] Rahul Bhatia (centre) and Rakesh Gangwal (right) with then IndiGo CEO Bruce Ashby. Source: Reuters
[2006 file photo] Rahul Bhatia (centre) and Rakesh Gangwal (right) with then IndiGo CEO Bruce Ashby. Source: Reuters
Whatsapp

In an attempt to quell speculation over differences between the two IndiGo founders, Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal, airline CEO Ronojoy Dutta came out strongly in a statement on the night of May 18, reiterating that, "We are all very much united in vision, purpose and direction as we move forward to build a world class (airline)."

"I would like to forcefully address these baseless speculations as they are not in the best interests of our shareholders, our employees and the travelling public," Dutta said.

He then goes on to address the issues one-by-one.

Importantly, his statement also includes a clarification from Gangwal. The IndiGo co-founder said:

related news

“I am categorically and clearly stating that there is no interest or desire whatsoever on the part of the RG Group (Gangwal's holding company through which he holds stakes in IndiGo)  to take control of the company. Also, to put to rest the messaging on the fact that the RG Group is attempting to renegotiate the Shareholders Agreement, I am placing on record that the RG Group stands by the current SHA which, in any case, expires this October”.

Differences between the two founders had first come out after Moneycontrol's story in December last year. The two founders, sources had said, deferred on key managerial appointments. Speculation over the differences gathered fire earlier this week after fresh reports come out.

Hiring of law firms

On news that the two founders had hired law firms to settle differences, Dutta said:

"It is true that the IGE group (owned by Bhatia) is represented by the law firm of JSA and the RG Group is represented by the law firm of Khaitan & Company. These prestigious law firms have been on retainer by the founders since at least the time of the IPO of the Company in 2015 and they continue to represent the promoters on various ongoing matters as it relates to their shareholding in IndiGo. Thus, the 4 year old ongoing retainer history of the law firms should not be presented or seen as a new revelation."


Management changes

Dutta said transitions are natural in all companies.

"It is true that IndiGo has gone through a number of changes in a continuum that stretches from Aditya Ghosh, to Greg Taylor to a team of highly skilled expatriates to me... But all great companies go through periods of transition as they evolve from one phase of their growth to another and a little bit of turbulence during these transition phases is neither unusual nor unwelcome," he said.

Dutta added that promoters " worked as a team in making these management changes."

IndiGo's expansion

The reports had led to a sharp fall in IndiGo's shares earlier this week. Investors feared that exit of one of the promoters could impact the airline's growth.

Dutta reiterated that the company "remain committed to our path of a rapid build-up of airline connectivity within India and to international destinations. Reiterating this, the full Board wants to clearly state that 'IndiGo’s strategy in terms of growth and cost leadership remain unchanged, we remain committed to being an institution which benchmarks itself against the best-in-class organizations across the world'."

Accepting that differences will be there in any company, Dutta, at the same time, also stressed that "the company has a great track record of resolving issues and coming out ahead. If the current differences were to not get resolved, you shall certainly hear about it; however, it serves no purpose speculating about it."

"I deeply resent and wish to dispel all attempts to portray us as a fractured team at IndiGo," he concluded.


First Published on May 18, 2019 10:07 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #IndiGo

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hasn’t left for Cannes yet, here’s the corr ...

Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki actor Aansh Arora suffers third-degree torture in ...

Sadak 2: As the camera starts rolling, Alia Bhatt seems to be petrifie ...

Salman Khan shares a nostalgic picture from the sets of Hum Dil De Chu ...

Laaxmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar nails his first look as a transgender, poste ...

Grumpy Cat death: Throwback to when she bumped into the legendary Stan ...

Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra stuns in a lavender mermaid outfit, husba ...

Narendra Modi soaks into spirituality as he offers prayers at the Keda ...

This Ramazan, Shilpa Shetty hits the lanes of Mohammed Ali Road for a ...

NRC Exercise Necessary for Delhi to Expel Illegal Migrants, Says BJP's ...

Sonia Gandhi Strategising for Congress, Holds Meeting With Top Party L ...

Patna's Conjoined Twins Who Voted as One Three Yrs Ago Now Have Indivi ...

Youth Shot at Multiple Times After Being Chased in Delhi's Rohini, Cop ...

Employees Seek Financial Details of of Grounded Jet Airways to Raise R ...

BJP Tumkur Dist Youth Wing President Expelled For Post Lauding Nathura ...

Curious Canine Hailed as Hero After Saving Baby Allegedly Buried by Te ...

No Govt Possible at Centre Without Regional Parties' support: Former P ...

Second-year Student Found Hanging in Visva Bharati University Hostel R ...

Anand Mahindra takes aim at Pragya Thakur for Godse remarks, says some ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Films sans frontiers: Indian cinema’s shining avatar at NYIFF 2019 c ...

Sheraton Hotels’ new concepts will make you work at the hotel lobby ...

The smart voter: A digitally empowered electorate is making Indian pol ...

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty gain 1%; Bajaj Finance rallies 13%, Y ...

Constructive on Indian stocks in medium-term; like steel and cement sp ...

CLSA's earnings estimates for FY20 remain unchanged

Brokerages raise TP on Bajaj Finance considering premium valuations, s ...

If Narendra Modi wins full mandate, it will be first time in 48 years ...

Game of Thrones season 8: From a homecoming in Valyria to Westeros' pa ...

Recent forest fires in Uttarakhand destroy huge swathes of green cover ...

Realme C2 review: Battery life is great and the price is competitive, ...

South Africa elections: ANC retains hold over power, but new govt face ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Why investors want Narendra Modi back for ano ...

Human/Nature: In photos of trees and crumbling houses, a criticism of ...

At Kolkata's Zakaria Street, food and old world charm make for a vibra ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Inconsistent form of ace shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidam ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.