We are investing in the country for next decades: AWS India president Puneet Chandok

Puneet Chandok, President of Commercial Business, AWS India & South Asia

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is betting big on India, with long term investment and skill training plans, said Puneet Chandok, president of commercial business, AWS India and South Asia, reflecting bullishness on the India opportunity amidst the slowdown in its cloud services business expected globally.

Out of AWS’ 31 geographic regions globally, India is amongst the few countries to have two locations—in Mumbai and Hyderabad. The company also announced a new investment of $12.7 billion to build cloud infrastructure in India by 2030.

“Our India mission is empowering builders and businesses to build a better in India. We want to build a customer obsessed business in India, building relationships which will outlive all of us. We are investing in India for the long-term,” he said speaking at the AWS Summit Mumbai.

“We are investing in India for the next few decades. We were the first one to set up in India in 2011. Then launched our first infrastructure region in Mumbai in 2016, the second was in Hyderabad in 2022,” he added.

AWS has launched two of local zones in Delhi and Kolkata in 2022. There are two more local zones coming up in Chennai and Bangalore by the end of this year, Chandok said.

Bridging the skill gap

Chandok said that based on his conversations with around 100 CEOs in the past four and a half months, the biggest blockage and concern for the technology growth in India is the skill gap.

“The country has got the raw materials and produces 200,000 computer science graduates every year, that’s the largest in the world. Around 16% of the global AI talent is coming out of India. But only 12% of the workforce is digitally skilled in India,” he added.

“We need 9X the skill by 2025. In India, since 2017, we have trained 4 million people in digital skills,” he said.

AWS on May 18 announced that it will invest $12.7 billion (over Rs 1 lakh crore) into India's cloud infrastructure by 2030 to meet growing customer demand for cloud services in the country.

The planned investment in data centre infrastructure in India will support an estimated average of 1,31,700 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs in Indian businesses each year. These positions, including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications and other jobs, are part of the data centre supply chain in India.

With this, AWS’ long-term commitment in the country will reach Rs 1,36,500 crore ($16.4 billion) by 2030. Previously, AWS had also announced an investment of $4.4 billion to build its second data centre cluster in Hyderabad in India by 2030.

"This investment is estimated to contribute Rs 1,94,700 crore ($23.3 billion) to India's total gross domestic product by 2030," the company said in a statement.

Globally, during its January-March quarter earnings conference, AWS highlighted that they expect softness in cloud computing business due to the macroeconomic challenges. AWS’ quarterly operating income fell 21 percent year-on- year (YoY) from $6.5 billion in Q1 2022 to $5.1 billion.

The unit’s net sales, however, grew 16 percent YoY from $18.4 billion in Q1 2022 to $21.4 billion in Q1 2023, beating analysts’ estimates.