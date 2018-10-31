We are focusing on bringing growth back: Tata Global Beverage

Tata Global Beverage on October 31 said that it was working towards bringing back the growth, after it reported a disappointing set of Q2 numbers.

Ajoy Misra, Managing Director of Tata Global Beverages, which is a subsidiary of Tata Group, said that the Q2 results were affected due to investments made for future growth and input prices.

When asked about increasing debt, Misra said, “We are a cash positive company and debt is not a requirement for the business, in fact our debt equity ratio is very healthy so I do not think that is a concern.”

“We are setting up instant freeze dried coffee factory for 5,000 metric tonne capacity and for that we have borrowed and that’s the only reasons otherwise TGB is a comfortable cash rich company,” he further added.