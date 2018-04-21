WDM witnesses trade worth Rs 1,002.00 cr on NSE

Wholesale debt market segment of the National Stock Exchange today witnessed a total turnover of Rs 1,002.00 crore in 35 trades.

Top securities (nn-repo) traded at the WDM were:

The 7.17 percent Government security maturing in CG2028 traded value of Rs 100.00 crore at weighted yield of 7.80 percent, the 8.97 percent

Government security maturing in CG2030 traded value of Rs 100.00 crore at weighted yield of 8.04 percent and the 8.20 percent Government security maturing in CG2022 traded value of Rs 50.00 crore at weighted yield of 7.59 percent.

During the trading week ended today, total turnover was Rs 7,705.82 crore and the total number of trades was 182.

The highest trade volume during the week was at Rs 3,477.32 crore as on Apr 18, while the lowest was Rs.755.00 crore as on Apr 16.

This week, the weighted yield on government securities with a maturity period of 0-3 years, 3-7 years, 7-10 years and more than 10 years quoted at 6.98 percent, 7.40 percent, 7.58 percent and 7.78 respectively.

The weighted yields on treasury bills maturing for the 0-90 days quoted at 6.04 percent, the 91-182 days quoted at 6.08 and the 183-365 days quoted at 6.40 percent.

During the week, the cumulative value of government securities, treasury bills and state government securities trading on WDM was Rs.4845.82 crore, representing 62.89 percent of the total traded value.Trading in non-government securities was at Rs.2860.00 crore, representing 37.11 percent, an NSE release said.