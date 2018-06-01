WCL produces record 6.9 MT of coal during April and May

Western Coalfields (WCL), a Coal India subsidiary, has created a record in coal production at 6.9 million tonnes during the first two months of this fiscal.

Besides, the mining firm also recorded the highest despatch at over nine million tonnes during April and May, it said in a release today.

"With this substantial growth in despatch, WCL is fully geared-up to meet the demand of the power plants linked to the company," the press release said.

WCL produced 6.9 million tonnes of coal, 25 percent more than the target of 6.69 million tonnes for the period.

Similarly, the company despatched more than nine million tonnes during the period, registering a 23.4 percent growth over the same period last year.

WCL produced 46.2 million tonnes of coal and despatched 48.7 million tonnes in the previous fiscal.

For this fiscal, the production target is pegged at 52.5 million tonnes and despatch at 59.7 million tonnes.

In addition to Mahagenco and MPPGCL, WCL also caters to the power generation companies of Gujarat and Karnataka, apart from NTPC, and some private players.

Meanwhile, the miner created a record in rake despatch to the power sector during April and May by despatching 1,641 rakes, a 31 percent growth over 1,253 rakes during the same period last year.

Total rakes despatched were 1,698, a 23 percent growth over 1,380 during the same period last year.

"This has been possible due to the consistent monitoring particularly by Central Railway, South East Central Railway, South Central Railway and WCL at railway siding level," the company said.

With a daily production of over one lakh tonnes, daily despatch of more than 1.5 lakh tonnes and available stock of more than nine million tonnes in the mines, the company is geared to meet the demand of its power and non-power consumers during the monsoon period and beyond, it added.