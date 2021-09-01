Waterlogged again, Delhi needs to fix its drainage system now

A waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass has over the years come to define Delhi during the monsoon season. (Water colours: Santanu Kumar Santan)

Flooded roads, mile-long jams, buses stuck in waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass, cars bobbing in submerged streets, and stranded commuters—this is how the monsoon season plays out in Delhi and its suburbs. A few hours of rain is all that takes the national capital to go under as was seen on August 21.

The heaviest one-day rain in August in 14 years—138 mm in 24 hours—inundated roads and underpasses, throwing traffic out of gear. Neighbouring Gurugram, which boasts of several Fortune 500 companies, ultra-modern apartment complexes and glitzy malls, too, was struggling to stay afloat.

Why do Indian cities drown every rainy season? Why does a generally dry National Capital Region (NCR), which includes Delhi and its neighbouring areas, that gets a fraction of rain compared to Mumbai and Chennai flood so easily?

Experts point to no or poor town planning that does not take into account the topography or the local weather and the absence of a robust drainage system.

“Lack of planning is the root cause of urban problems. In town planning, we have to take into account the natural topography, water bodies, rainfall data and the water channels,” said PK Sarkar, an urban affairs expert and a retired professor of Delhi’s School of Planning and Architecture.

A good drainage system should be central to any city’s planning but it hardly gets attention. “Water bodies are equally important because they act as natural holders of rain,” Sarkar said.

Vanishing water bodies and channels, which hold rainwater, choked storm-water drains and concretisation were responsible for waterlogging that plagues Delhi and other cities.

Sinking in the rain

Waterlogging is common in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Guwahati as these cities get heavy monsoon rain. Delhi and Gurugram, however, get less rain. Delhi’s annual rainfall averages about 617 mm and Gurugram’s 714 mm compared to Mumbai’s 2,514 mm.

The capital needs to get a fix on its drainage system, say experts.

Delhi has about 2,846 drains running into 3,692 km, a chunk of which is managed by the public works department, government data shows. Many smaller drains are the responsibility of the three municipal corporations.

The city has three major natural drainage basins—Trans Yamuna, Barapullah and Najafgarh, apart from some small basins. Najafgarh is connected to Gurugram.

Delhi’s drainage system was laid out by the British. In 2016, IIT-Delhi was asked to study the system. Its suggestions are yet to be implemented. (Water colours: Santanu Kumar Santan)

The Delhi government says it will bolster the drainage system—it better and fast as an overhaul is long overdue.

“In Delhi, the British had laid out the drainage system. After that, hardly any proper thought has been given till now to revamp and redesign the drain network in the light of the prevailing conditions. That’s why the city gets flooded in no time every monsoon,” Sarkar said.

Delhi’s last drainage master plan was drafted in 1976 when the city was governed by a metropolitan council. In 2016, the Delhi government asked Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi to study the city’s drainage system.

Let it flow

Based on the study, a drainage master plan was drawn, which said Delhi had no single agency to oversee the drainage system. The plan is yet to be implemented.

Design changes would be made to drains based on IIT’s suggestions for better discharge of water during heavy rain, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on August 24.

“The city’s waterlogging problem will be solved," the CM’s Office tweeted.

There is a need to map areas based on waterlogging and rainfall and come up with local solutions such as embankments, drains and check dams.

“We should map rainfall and flood data, see under what conditions a city is likely to face problems and design accordingly. In low-lying areas, the authorities can develop a simulation model and see how it works,” Sarkar said.

“We need a comprehensive perception with respect to green city, greenfield and brownfield projects.” While carrying out developmental works, modern ways to build a drainage system should given a priority before building roads, Sarkar said.

Band-aids wouldn’t cut it

Not just Delhi, Gurugram, too, needs to allocate substantial amount of funds to improve the drainage system, say experts.

Gurugram’s problems largely stem from the plunder of its natural water bodies. Several of its lakes and ponds have been built over—high-rises, condos and glass-facade offices, which are in an ecological disaster on their own, have damaged the natural ecosystem and obstructed the flow of rainwater.

Lathika Thukral of “I am Gurgaon” said it was time to end the band-aid and disaster-management approach and look for long-term solutions.

“I am Gurgaon” is a citizen’s initiative to restore the city’s green habitat.

“There is a need to channelise the water flow. The jheels (lakes), water bodies and low areas are filled up (with) construction. We need plans to save and revive them,” Thukral said.

From 640 in 1956, the number of water bodies in Gurugram shrunk to about 251 in 2018-19, records show.

“The drains are anyway filled with sewer water. So when it rains, they overflow. Storm-water drains should be for stormwater only, not sewer water,” she said.

Storm drains, she said, cannot take all the pressure during rains. “We need ways to hold water where it stays, for example, water bodies,” Thukral said.

Sarkar agrees. “What we have here in the name of city planning is roads and construction based on the land. Most cities lack a proper drainage system. We have filled up the nallahs and water bodies. So how will the water flow? The result is there for all to see. A little rain leads to chaos.”

On July 28, 2016, Gurugram got just 52mm of rain but it was enough to bring the city to a standstill for more than 20 hours.

People walked for hours and some even spent the night in their vehicles stuck in a giant jam. Shaken up, the authorities decided to widen the city’s arterial Badshahpur drain, which carries nearly 60-70 percent of Gurugram’s rainwater.

Concretisation of the drain had reduced its width, causing the rainwater to overflow.

Another drain was planned to ease the burden and a new agency proposed to end the confusion arising out of multiplicity of agencies. But apart from widening of the drain, which, too, was delayed due to litigation over land, not much has changed.

Pradeep Kumar, Chief Engineer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), however, said things were better.

“The rainfall pattern is changing. Earlier, rain was scattered throughout the monsoon. We now get intense spells of 100mm rain in three hours, putting immense pressure on the infrastructure but our interventions have helped,” Kumar said

On July 19, when the city got 185 mm of rain, 90 percent of the affected areas were cleared quickly, he said. The authority has identified 75 critical waterlogging spots. In eight of those, it took more than two hours for the rainwater to drain. The rest were cleared in less than two hours, he said.

The authority is planning a “master road” and a 150-km “master drain” that should check waterlogging to a great extent, he said. “One by one, we are resolving the issues,” Kumar said.

A government official added a note of caution. The earlier projections were based on flooding occurring twice a year but changing weather would need an increased drain capacity and reconstruction at some places, the official said on condition of anonymity.

A well-thought urbanisation plan that takes into account changing weather patterns is what Indian cities desperately need, until then it is rain, rain go away.

(The author is an independent journalist and content creator based in Delhi)