WatchGuard Technologies to hire cybersecurity experts, people in support functions

Global cybersecurity firm WatchGuard Technologies has announced further expansion of its presence in India with a new office in Noida and plans to double the workforce to 200 employees in the next 12 months.

The company will be hiring across several functions to support its growth plans in 2023 and has launched pre-placement drives with various colleges apart from lateral hiring. The skills and functions in focus are DevOps, IT development, product management, program management, finance, and HR among others.

“India has amazingly talented, foundationally solid people with great skills in programming. What is missing in the cybersecurity world is the training that's required to make them productive. Hence, we have created training programmes targeted towards fresh graduates to help them move into cybersecurity,” Prakash Panjwani, CEO of WatchGuard Technologies told Moneycontrol.

“As we embark on another phase of growth, both for the team in India and the company overall, there is a tremendous opportunity to continue driving market-changing innovation that redefines security delivery for MSPs and better protects our customers,” said Awanti Singh, vice president & country operations manager of the India Center of Excellence at WatchGuard Technologies.

Founded in 1996, WatchGuard has operations in seven countries and employs more than 1,200 employees worldwide.

Moneycontrol News