Watch: The touching moment a dog is reunited with owner in war-torn Ukraine

Heartwarming footage that has gone viral online shows a dog being reunited with her owner in war-torn Ukraine. Nessie the husky got separated from her owner during Russia’s attack on the city of Bucha, according to People magazine. She was found by Belarusian soldiers fighting for Ukraine, who initially assumed she was a stray and adopted her.

The Kastus Kalinouski Battalion - the unit of Belarusian army fighting against Russia - posted about Nessie on social media. They later learned that Nessie had a family and managed to locate them. What followed was a reunion that has touched the hearts of thousands across the world.

Footage shared on Instagram by the Kastus Kalinouski Battalion shows Nessie running towards her owner, her excitement apparent for everyone to see. The two then hug and play before her owner was seen thanking the army personnel responsible who reunited him with his pooch.

"During Bucha's release we found Nessie the dog left alone. But thanks to our friends we found her hosts and today she is back to them,” read the caption.

The video has received a lot of love on social media, where many thanked Belarusian troops for going the extra mile to reunite the pooch with her owner.

Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24, setting off one of the worst conflict Europe has seen in decades. According to figures from the UN refugee agency UNHCR, more than 4.4 million Ukrainian refugees have fled their country since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion.