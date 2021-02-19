MARKET NEWS

Watch: The first edition of Moneycontrol Masterclass; Should India buy or ban Bitcoins?

Chandra R Srikanth, the Tech, Startup and New Economy editor in conversation with Balaji S Srinivasan, Investor and Entrepreneur; R Gandhi; former Deputy Governor, RBI; Rashmi Deshpande, Partner, Khaitan & Co; Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, CoinDCX; and Nischal Shetty, Founder & CEO, WazirX.

February 19, 2021 / 10:01 PM IST
