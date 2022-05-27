 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Watch #MCAtDavos as health minister talks monkeypox, fertiliser subsidy, and more

Moneycontrol Video
May 27, 2022 / 02:18 PM IST

Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya talks about India’s healthcare and wellness centre, preparedness for monkeypox, fertiliser subsidy, and more.

first published: May 27, 2022 02:18 pm
