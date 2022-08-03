 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live | MPC meet underway: Will RBI opt for a steeper hike to control inflation?

Moneycontrol News
Aug 03, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India meets today. Will RBI opt for a steeper hike to control inflation? To find out, join Karunya Rao in conversation with Moneycontrol's Ravi Krishnan.

