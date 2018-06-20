App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 11:14 PM IST | Source: Housing.com

Waste-to-energy projects: Banks taking a guarded approach

Last month, the Centre approved the national policy on bio-fuels, which was aimed at enabling appropriate financial and fiscal incentives to the sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Although the Centre has prepared and planned a policy to boost the use of bio-fuels, most enterprises have been concerned over funding difficulties for waste-to-energy projects. Even banks have maintained a cautious and guarded approach over funding these power projects, especially in new sectors such as bio-fuels.

According to a report in The Hindu Business Line, typical investment for a waste-to-energy plant comes around ₹9-15 crore per megawatt as per the current industry evaluation. Looking towards the reluctance from the banks, the private players have started exploring other funding avenues such development finance institutes such Power Finance Corporation, besides overseas investors such as venture capitalists (VC Funds) and companies, who have already implemented similar projects in other countries.

Last month, the Centre approved the national policy on bio-fuels, which was aimed at enabling appropriate financial and fiscal incentives to the sector. The whole motive was in order to meet the aspiring and the challenging target of employment generation and waste to wealth creation.

related news

“The sentiment is uncertain in the banking circles, especially about clearing of the loan proposals of new projects”, said a senior official at a public-sector lender and also added, “the power generation from biomass and bio-fuels is a new area and unproven at present. Hence, there is certainly a hesitation from the banks."
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 11:14 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.