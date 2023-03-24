 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Waste from Delhi landfill to be used for road construction, says Nitin Gadkari | MC Policy Next

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST

Gadkari said Rs 700 crore will be used from the Central Road Fund for construction, repair, maintenance, and beautification of roads, in the project to convert waste to roads.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari at Moneycontrol Policy Next summit in New Delhi.

Waste from Delhi’s three landfill sites in Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalaswa will be used in the construction of Urban Extension Road (UER) 2, the third ring road of the capital, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said on March 24.

Speaking at the inaugural MoneyControl Policy Next - the Rs 10 trillion infrastructure push summit in New Delhi - Gadkari said that Rs 700 crore will be used from the Central Road Fund for construction, repair, maintenance, and beautification of roads in the project to convert waste to roads.

The National Highways Authority of India committed to using 20 lakh tonnes of waste for road construction, in 2022. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena met Gadkari in December to urge him to provide funds for the conversion of waste to roads in Delhi.

"My vision is to use all the waste from Delhi's three landfill for the construction of roads in the next two years. I want to see no more landfill mountains in Delhi," Gadkari said.