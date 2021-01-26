MARKET NEWS

Washington Post's editor Marty Baron to retire on February 28

Baron had a 47-year stint with journalism covering several historical moments, ranging from the 2000 Presidential race between Bush and Gore to the most recent attack on the Capitol.

Moneycontrol News
January 26, 2021 / 10:26 PM IST

Marty Baron, who has served as the editor of Bezos-owned Washington Post, said on January 26 that he will be leaving the publication.

In a note to staff, Baron said that he had told the department heads two years ago that he was committed to staying with the publication through the Presidential election and would 'left open' what would happen beyond that.  "I am letting you know that I will retire on February 28," he said.

As per the note, Baron has had a 47-year stint with journalism covering several historical moments, ranging from the 2000 Presidential race between Bush and Gore to the most recent attack on the Capitol.

"The experience has been deeply meaningful enriched by colleagues who made a better professional and person," Baron said.

According to a post by Washington Post, plans are underway to toast Baron's service to the publication.

"Marty has been thoughtful in his planning, which has allowed us to carefully discuss the timing of his retirement as well as the selection of a worthy successor," it said, adding that the search for someone else will be broad and inclusive considering both outstanding internal candidates as well as journalists at other publications.
